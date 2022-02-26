Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh will go to the fifth phase of Assembly polls on Sunday with voting to be held in 61 constituencies, majorly covering the eastern region of the state, colloquially known as Poorvanchal.

Out of the 61 Assembly seats across 12 districts, the main constituencies include Amethi, Rae Bareli, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, and Gonda districts.

UP Polls 5th phase: Which seats are in the fray?

Following seats are in the fray in the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Ayodhya, Tiloi, Salon (SC), Jagdishpur (SC), Amethi, Sultanpur, Sadar, Lambhua, Kunda , Kadipur (SC), Chitrakoot, Patti, Manikpur, Rampur Khas, Babaganj (SC), Vishwanath Ganj, Pratapgarh, Sirathu, Manjhanpur (SC), Chail, Isauli Gauriganj Phaphamau, Matera, Raniganj, Bahraich, Soraon (SC), Pratappur, Handia, Meja, Karachhana, Allahabad North, Allahabad South, Allahabad West, Bara (SC), Koraon (SC),Ram Nagar, Kursi, Barabanki, Katra Bazar, Phulpur, Dariyabad, Rudauli, Haidergarh (SC), Milkipur (SC), Goshainganj, Balha (SC), Nanpara, Mahasi, Payagpur, Kaiserganj, Bhinga, Shrawasti, Mehnaun, Gonda, Bikapur, Colonelganj, Tarabganj, Mankapur (SC), Zaidpur (SC) and Gaura.

There are 692 candidates in the fray for the fifth phase of the election.

Prominent leaders among those in the fray are UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is contesting from Sirathu assembly segment, Congress legislative party leader Aradhana Mishra from Rampur Khas, Independent MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya from Kunda seat, and UP cabinet ministers Siddharth Nath Singh from Allahabad West, Nand Gopal Gupta Nadi from Allahabad South and Rajendra Pratap Singh alias Moti Singh.

State's Chief Election Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said the campaign for the fifth phase ended at 6 pm on Friday.

The voting will start at 7 am and end at 6 pm. A total of 57 constituencies will go to vote in the sixth phase on March 3 and the remaining 54 seats in the last and seventh phase on March 7.

With inputs from ANI

Posted By: Mukul Sharma