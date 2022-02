Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Samajwadi Party on Monday released its latest list of 24 candidates for upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. The party announced that Sabhawati Shukla will contest against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur (Urban) assembly constituency.

Samajwadi Party leader and former district president from Azamgarh, Akhilesh Yadav will contest from Mubarakpur assembly constituency in the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Mubarakpur is an assembly segment in Azamgarh district. Mubarakpur Vidhan Sabha seat is currently held by Shah Alam of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), who had defeated Akhilesh Yadav by a wafer thin margin of 688 votes in 2017 state assembly polls.

It should be duly noted that Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party candidate from Mubarakpur is different from Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party chief.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma