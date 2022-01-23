Ghaziabad | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday held a door-to-door election campaign in the Mohan Nagar area of Ghaziabad. Apart from reflecting on the development plank of his government, Yogi Adityanath during an interaction with intellectuals in Ghaziabad said that previously Haj house was built in Ghaziabad.

“Our government built a building of Kailash Mansarovar,” he added.

UP Chief Minister had laid the foundation stone of Mansarovar Bhavan in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram in August 2017. After its completion, the building serves as transit spot for Kaanwariyas and those making pilgrimage to Kailash-Mansarovar.

UP Chief Minister also slammed opposition parties for not helping people during the time of the coronavirus crisis and asked the voters not to elect these parties which did not come forward to help them.

"During Corona crisis, Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party were missing. Only central and state government or workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party were working to save the lives of each and every person. If they were not your partner in times of crisis, then how can you choose them as your partner at the time of the election?" said Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had kicked off the door-to-door campaign for BJP in Kairana district of Uttar Pradesh. While Home Minister raked up the alleged religious exodus row, UP CM brought up the Kashmir analogy for Kairana.

"They were dreaming of making a Kashmir here through Kairana, to these elements we have said - Kashmir is now turning into heaven and western Uttar Pradesh is achieving new heights in development," Yogi Adityanath had said.

Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls for its 403-member assembly in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

With inputs from ANI

Posted By: Mukul Sharma