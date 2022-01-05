New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Congress on Wednesday cancelled all its scheduled 'Ladki Hun, Lad Sakti Hoon' marathon rallies in Uttar Pradesh in wake of the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in the state and across the country. The decision was also followed by a stampede-like situation during Congress' Mahila Marathon in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Tuesday.

Almost seven to eight Ladki Hun, Lad Sakti Hun Marathon rallies were scheduled to take place in several districts of Uttar Pradesh including Noida, Varanasi, Meerut among others. However, due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, the Congress party has now cancelled all these events.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also reportedly cancelled his election campaign rally in Noida which is scheduled to take place on Thursday. The decision was taken after Gautam Buddh Nagar became the worst-hit district in the state and recorded most cases during the last 24 hours.

Earlier on Tuesday, a stampede-like situation occurred during a women's marathon 'Ladki hoon, Lad Sakti hoon' organised by the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly leaving three girls injured. In a widely shared video, hundreds of girls were seen waiting for the marathon to start. As the marathon started, the participants standing in the first row fell to the ground and the participants from behind also lost their balance and fell over.

While the Congress alleged that the incident was a fallout of laxity on part of the district administration and a conspiracy, the BJP said the opposition party was making girls "pawns" for its "petty politics".

"Permission was given for 200 children. However, the number of those who actually turned up for the event was much higher," City Magistrate Rajiv Pandey said, adding that the incident will be thoroughly probed and action will be initiated against the guilty.

The Congress has been organising marathons in different parts of Uttar Pradesh under its 'Ladhki Hoon, Ladh Sakti Hoon' (I am a girl, and can fight) campaign that furthers party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's women-centric agenda for the upcoming assembly polls.

Seeking to regain its lost ground in the politically crucial state, Congress has chosen to go into the polls with the gender equality agenda, and prominent is Priyanka Gandhi's announcement of alloting 40 per cent of poll tickets to women candidates. 'Ladki Hoon Lad, Sakti Hoon is one of the slogans it has given to underscore women power.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan