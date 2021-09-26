Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Months ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections in 2022, chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be expanding his cabinet today evening. The oath-taking ceremony will likely be held at around 6 pm today at the Raj Bhavan. As per news agency ANI, quoting sources, 6 to 7 new faces are likely to be inducted into the Yogi Adityanath cabinet today.

According to media reports, several new faces including Jitin Prasada, who was once a close associate of Rahul Gandhi and the party's top Brahmin face in UP, Baby Rani Maurya, former Uttarakhand Governor, MLA from Ghazipur Sadar, Tejpal Nagar, Dari MLA are among the leaders who will likely to be included in the new cabinet.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan