Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, a fresh controversy erupted on Sunday after former IPS officer, Asim Arun joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Asim Arun, the 1994-batch IPS officer held the post of Kanpur Police Commissioner till January 10 and took voluntary retirement a week ago to join the BJP.

Reacting to the development, Samajwadi Parrty chief and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav raked up the issue of bureaucrats joining the saffron party and said that he will file a complaint with the Election Commission to remove all officials who joined the BJP with Asim Arun.

Akhilesh also questioned the EC for allowing such inductions of public servants while they were holding their posts and said if these officers are not removed then they will continue to work as the BJP workers. He also said that questions will arise on Election Commission if it doesn't investigate the matter, saying 'we will not believe that EC is working fairly'.

"I will complain to the Election Commission to remove all officials who joined BJP with Asim Arun in the duration of five years because they would work as BJP workers", he said, adding, "Questions will arise on the EC if it doesn't probe the matter; we won't believe the EC is working fairly".

#WATCH | I will complain to the Election Commission to remove all officials who joined BJP with Asim Arun... Questions will arise on the EC if it doesn't probe the matter; we won't believe the EC is working fairly: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, on ex-IPS officer Asim Arun joining BJP pic.twitter.com/wozDyOpDZK — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 16, 2022

The SP chief further alleged that the backward classes and Dalits have understood that it's BJP's strategy to privatize everything with time and later jeopardize BR Ambedkar's Constitution and finish the reservation system.

"Backward classes & Dalits have understood that it's BJP's strategy to privatize everything with time, & later jeopardize BR Ambedkar's Constitution & finish the reservation system. No one can lie more than this BJP CM one can lie more than this BJP CM," said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.

Akhilesh's fresh salvo came as Asim Arun who held the post of Kanpur Commissioner till January 10, applied for voluntarily retirement amid speculation of his entry into active politics and contesting the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Following his request, the BJP government in the state approved his resignation.

Earlier in the day, former IPS officer Asim Arun joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Anurag Thakur and other party leaders. Welcoming Asim Arun to the party, Anurag Thakur said, "A person who is experienced, honest and is ideal for the youngsters is joining the BJP today. I welcome Asim Arun."

"I am happy, satisfied, I have got a chance to serve the public. This decision was not easy for me as on one side there was a job, on the other hand, there was an opportunity for public service," Asim Arun said while joining the party.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan