New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has roped in Dharmendra Pratap Singh, who claims to be India's tallest man. Standing at 8.1 feet, the resident of Pratapgarh is just 11 inches short of being declared the tallest man in the world. The party has tweeted a photo of Singh posing with Samajwadi Party leaders including Akhilesh Yadav.

Here's a look at all you need to know about Dharmendra Pratap Singh.

The 46-year-old resident of Narharpur Kasiyahi village in Pratapgarh district has his name in the Guinness World Records and is also seen as one of the tallest men in Asia. While Singh has faced a lot of troubles due to his height, he also garners a lot of attention from the general public.

"I am immensely popular and it is all because of my height," he had told The Telegraph in an interview.

Though it is now that Singh has officially joined the SP, he has been affiliated with the party for quite some time. He has been an eye-catcher in the election rallies that he has been to for the SP.

Furthermore, due to his giant stature, Singh has never been able to find a job despite being a postgraduate.

"People would take selfies with me and give me money and gifts. I would go to Connaught Place in Delhi and Gateway of India in Mumbai where tourists were fascinated to see me. However, after the lockdown and the pandemic, I have stopped traveling and my income has also stopped," he had said in November 2020.

In addition, Singh struggles to find a suitable life partner also due to the same reasons. He also suffers from health issues due to his unusual height. He underwent bilateral hip replacement surgery in 2019.

Meanwhile, elections in the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha