New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After Hari Om Yadav and other top leaders left the Samajwadi party to join BJP, rumours have ignited that younger daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav of SP Supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav is also likely to join the Bhartiya Janta Party. As of now, no official announcement or statement has been issued yet.

But based on sources, speculation of Aparna joining the Saffron party is rife as there are talks between the BJP and Aparna Yadav for some time now, and the two sides have come to an agreement with days to go to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022. For the lesser-known, Aparna Yadav is the wife of Mulayam Yadav's younger son, Pratik Yadav.

Aparna had contested the 2017 Legislative Assembly election from Lucknow's Cantt area on a Samajwadi Party ticket but lost to BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi by a margin of 33,796 votes. She has been a vocal supporter of the Narendra Modi government.

If speculations are to be believed, Aparna on joining the Bhartiya Janta Party will be allowed to contest the upcoming polls as BJP is keen for her to join the party to field her from a different constituency.

Earlier, BJP ministers Swami Prasad Maurya and Dharam Singh Saini along with other MLAs, on Friday, formally joined SP along with their supporters meanwhile, SP MLA from Sirsaganj in Firozabad district Hari Om Yadav joined the BJP in the presence of senior state leaders in Delhi on Wednesday.

On Saturday, the Bhartiya Janta Party had released its first list of 107 candidates for the first two phases of polling on February 10 and 14. It will release a list of other 296 candidates for the seats at a later date. In 2017, BJP had won the UP elections by sweeping 303 seats out of 403 assembly seats and announced their government under Yogi Adityanath.

Posted By: Ashita Singh