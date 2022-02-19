Ayodhya | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, scheduled to take place on February 20, supporters of arch-rivals Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday evening clashed with each other while carrying out poll campaigning near Maharajganj Police Station in Ayodhya.

According to the police, both the parties have accused each other of firing and stone-pelting. Two people also received minor injuries during the clash. Both BJP candidate Aarti Singh and SP candidate Abhay Singh's supporters clashed with each other. Initial visuals from the incident showed Abhay Singh's convoy completely damaged with stones.

Abhay Singh is a former MLA and the SP candidate from the Goshainganj assembly seat in Ayodhya. He will be facing off with BJP nominee Aarti Tiwari, the wife of former BJP MLA Indra Pratap Tiwari, in the fourth phase of the UP assembly election on February 27, 2022.

Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police, Shailesh Pandey, as quoted by ANI, said, "During the campaigning, supporters of both the candidates came face to face near Kabirpur intersection of Maharajganj PS area. Both sides have accused each other of stone-pelting and firing. One or two people have received minor injuries. We are probing the matter and strict action will be taken against the culprits. Law and order situation is under control," Pandey added.

Police arrests SP candidate Abhay Singh only:

Following the clashes between the supporters of BJP and SP, the Ayodhya police on Saturday arrested SP candidate Abhay Singh only from his residence in Goshainganj. Along with Singh, five other people who, according to the police, were part of the mob, have also been arrested.

Shortly after the incident, Abhay Singh took to his Facebook handles and narrated the incident. He wrote, "The police is in collusion with the opponents. The Election Commission has no standing. While I was returning from campaigning, my convoy was fired upon in Nev Kabirpur. I'm completely safe. I request my workers to cooperate in maintaining peace and law and order. Our opponents know they have lost the elections which is why they don't want the poll to be held."

SP supporters pelted stone on police stations, allege cops:

Following the clash between the two parties, supporters of SP candidate Abhay Singh also allegedly pelted stones at Maharajganj police station. After the video of this stone pelting surfaced, the police arrested Abhay Singh along with his supporters this morning. In this case, SSP Shailesh Pandey said that the candidates of both parties have accused each other of stone-pelting and firing.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections:

Two phases of the seven phased polling for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly have been completed. The third phase of the elections are scheduled for February 20. The 16 districts which will go to the polls in the third phase of Assembly elections are Jhansi, Kanpur Dehat, Kannauj, Auriyya, Etah, Etawah, Farukkhabad, Firozabad, Hamirpur, Hathras, Jalaun, Kanpur Nagar, Kasganj, Lalitpur, Mahoba and Mainpuri. The counting of votes will take place on March 10

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan