Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: In a major setback for the BJP less than a month before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, UP Labour, Employment and Coordination Minister Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday tendered his resignation from the party and will soon join one of the BJP's arch-rivals and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party.

"I resign from the cabinet of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath due to the grossly neglectful attitude towards Dalits, Backward, Farmers, Unemployed youth and small and medium businessmen", Swami Prasad Maurya tweeted after resigning.

Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav welcomed Swami Prasad Maurya and other leaders into his party. "Warm welcome and greetings to the popular leader Shri Swami Prasad Maurya Ji, who fought for social justice and equality and all the other leaders, workers and supporters who came with him in SP!. There will be a revolution of social justice", Akhilesh tweeted.

Meanwhile, another BJP MLA Roshan Lal Varma (Shahjahanpur) has said that he will leave the BJP at an 'appropriate time'. Roshan Lal Varma, who came to Raj Bhawan with Swami Prasad Maurya's resignation letter, said that Maurya was unwell and hence he had brought the resignation of Maurya.

He said Maurya had already emailed his resignation to the Governor. Replying to a question, he said, "I will decide after Maurya's resignation is accepted. About other MLAs, you will come to know by January 14".

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on Saturday announced the poll dates for the 403-member state assembly with the first phase of polling beginning in over a month on February 10. The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh will take place on March 10 along with four other states for which poll dates were announced. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan