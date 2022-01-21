New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, scheduled to start from February 10, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party leader Priyanka Gandhi on Friday released the manifesto of the Congress party for the youth of the state ahead of the commencement of the assembly polls.

Releasing the Youth Manifesto called Bharti Vidhan, Rahul Gandhi said that only Congress can give a new vision to the youth in the state and asserted that the vision document is "not hollow words" but has been drafted after consulting youth whose views are reflected in it.

"The youth in Uttar Pradesh needs a new vision and only Congress can give that vision to the state. We don't spread hatred, we unite people and we want to create a new Uttar Pradesh with the strength of youth," Rahul Gandhi said during the launch.

"Forget job creation, today the youth has lost jobs. This is because all the work is being given to 2-3 industrialists. So, the Congress has decided after speaking to the youth of UP, as to how we can create jobs for you," Gandhi added.

In her remarks, party leader Priyanka Gandhi said the biggest problem in the state is recruitment and the youth are disappointed. She said her party in UP wants the focus to be on development and not on negative propaganda based on caste or communalism that is going around. The party is going to the polls with the focus on youth and women and has announced that it will reserve 40 per cent of tickets for women in Uttar Pradesh.

"We have seen the difficulties they face and what their problems are. All political parties just come and promise jobs - 25 lakh jobs, 30 lakh jobs - but no one explains in detail how they will do it. The Congress has done so in this youth manifesto", she said.

"Not just that, we are also focussing on the problems being faced by the youth during examinations. We aim to find a solution for these problems. Keeping in mind the examinations and schedules, we aim to make a job calendar. This is a very important thing and is much needed. We also aim to organise a youth festival annually in Uttar Pradesh," Priyanka Gandhi added.

The Congress, which has been reduced to a virtual non-player in Uttar Pradesh over the past years, is going to the polls with youth and women in focus. The party has announced that it will reserve 40 per cent of tickets for women in Uttar Pradesh. Polling for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7 and the counting of votes will be held on March 10.

