Meerut/Noida | Jagran News Desk: The voting for first phase of Uttar Pradesh state assembly polls is set to take place on Thursday, February 10. In what will be the first of state’s seven-phase election schedule, a total of 58 seats are going into fray in the ‘ganna belt’ (sugarcane belt) of Uttar Pradesh, mostly in the western part of the state. From alleged religious exodus in Kairana to 2013 Muzaffarpur riots and nearly year-long protest against three contentious farmers’ bills, the western Uttar Pradesh has elements of communal distress with opposition also alleging discontentment among farmers against ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

Here are the seats to watch out for in the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls:

Kairana

Shamli district’s Kairana became the center of news cycle with BJP raising pitch against Samajwadi Party alleging its role in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots and alleged mass exodus of Hindus. Union Home Minister Amit Shah himself appeared in Kairana to kick-start door-to-door campaign for Mriganka Singh, the BJP candidate from Kairana, daughter of late MP Hukum Singh.

Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal have fielded sitting MLA Nahid Hasan from the constituency, who was arrested last month under Gangster Act.

SP’s Nahid Hasan had garnered over 47 per cent vote share in 2017 assembly polls against BJP’s Mringanka Singh (37.33 per cent).

Mathura

Power Minister in Yogi Adityanath government Shrikant Sharma is BJP’s candidate from Mathura who had defeated Congress’s Pradeep Mathur by a whopping margin of over one lakh votes. The Congress has fielded Pradeep Mathur again. However, the SP-RLD alliance has emerged as an explicit challenge for Shrikant Sharma in Mathura.

Atrauli

Aligarh’s Atrauli had become BJP’s nucleus around which the saffron party galvanised its support across Western UP during 2017 assembly polls. BJP’s Sandeep Kumar Singh, who is former UP CM Kalyan Singh’s grandson, had defeated Viresh Yadav of Samajwadi Party by a margin of over 51,000 votes. BJP has again reposed faith in Sandeep Kumar Singh who is facing a challenge from SP-RLD alliance this time.

Muzaffarnagar

BJP’s Kapil Dev Aggarwal had defeated Samajwadi Party’s Gaurav Swarup Bansal by a little over 10,000 seats. Muzaffarnagar has emerged as a battle of prestige for both ruling BJP and SP-RLD alliance. While the BJP has fielded sitting MLA and minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal, the SP-RLD alliance has fielded Saurabh Swarup Bansal and the Congress has fielded Subodh Sharma from the seat.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma