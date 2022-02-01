Ghazipur/Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s name may emerge into prominence in Uttar Pradesh polls again as the legislator from Mau Vidhan Sabha seat managed to secure bail in a case with a personal bail bond of Rs 1 Lakh. Upper session judge Pratham Ramsudh Singh reportedly granted Mukhtar Ansari bail. However, there are several other cases that are lodged against Ansari in Mau and other parts of Uttar Pradesh due to which his release from the jail is unlikely in immediate future.

In several other cases charges have been framed against Mau MLA through the sentence hasn’t been pronounced, due to which his departure from Banda jail remains more unlikely.

The controversial MLA has at least 52 pending cases against him. He was jailed for nearly three years -- in Punjab’s Ropar jail and Banda jail in parts – in an alleged extortion case. Ansari was booked for extortion and criminal intimidation after a real estate company’s CEO filed complaint against Ansari that he had received a call from “some Ansari from UP” in January 2019 in which the caller allegedly demanded an extortion amount of Rs 10 Crore.

According to a submission made by Uttar Pradesh government in Supreme Court, Mukhtar Ansari has avoided as many as 26 warrants issued by a Prayagraj court on medical grounds.

Earlier, in the wake of Mukhtar Ansari’s transfer from Punjab’s Ropar jail to Uttar Pradesh’s Banda jail, his son Umar Ansari had alleged threat to the life of his father at the Banda jail.

After meeting Mukhtar at Banda jail on January 24, 2022, Umar told reporters that a conspiracy is being hatched to kill his father. According to Umar's claim, the district administration and the local police are hand-in-glove with criminals lodged at the jail.

"They are hatching a conspiracy to kill my father. I will approach the court," he had said.

Ansari had in September last year told a court that the Uttar Pradesh government may get him killed by 'poisoning his food' and demanded for high-class facilities in jail.

Mukhtar Ansari has been elected Member of Legislative Assembly from the Mau constituency five times, twice on BSP ticket (1996 and 2017), twice as an Independent (2002, 2007) and once with his own outfit Quami Ekta Dal (2012) which he later merged with Bahujan Samaj Party.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma