Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Day after Yogi cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya resigned, another cabinet minister of the Uttar Pradesh government, Dara Singh Chauhan, on Wednesday resigned from his post. This is the second setback for the ruling BJP in the state within two days less than a month before the state goes to the polls on February 10.

Chauhan, who held the Environment and Forest portfolio, is a former BSP MP who joined the BJP in 2015. He was elected from Mau and belongs to the OBCs. However, Singh has not declared his future course of action and said that he would consult the people of his community before deciding to join any party.

In his terse resignation letter to the Governor, Chauhan said that the Yogi government had failed to address the aspirations of Dalits, OBCs and weaker sections of society and was apathetic towards the problems of the youth. He further said that the government was mishandling reservations for Dalits.

"BJP formed govt with the support of Dalits, backward communities...but didn't serve them well, which is why I resigned. The next step would be to hold discussions with my society people and then take a call for a future course of action", Dara Singh Chauhan said, as quoted by ANI.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav welcomed Dara Singh also into his party. "Hearty welcome and greetings to Shri Dara Singh Chouhan ji, the relentless fighter of the struggle for 'social justice'! The SP and its allies will unite and take the movement of equality and equality to the extreme… Eliminate discrimination! This is our collective resolve!", he tweeted.

Chauhan's resignation is yet another in the growing list of resignations in the UP BJP. So far, six MLAs, including Maurya, have stepped down from the party and if reports are to be believed, there are more in the line. While the BJP officially refused to react to the development, a party functionary said that those leaders who knew that their performance was below average and could be denied tickets are taking this step.

Elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly will be held in seven phases. The polling will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The polling in Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Goa will be held on February 14 and in Manipur in two phases on February 27 and March 6. The counting of votes will take place on March 10

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan