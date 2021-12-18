Amethi | Jagran Politics Desk: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday visited his home turf Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, which he lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, and attacked the BJP government saying that "the streets of Amethi are still the same, only there is anger against the ruling government in people's eyes. Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by his sister and in charge of UP for elections, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Attacking the Centre during his second visit to Amethi since he lost the elections from there in 2019, "Every lane in Amethi is still the same. Only that there's anger against the government in people's eyes. In the hearts, there is space just like before. We are still united against injustice".

Gandhi further said that said Amethi taught him some of the most beneficial lessons about politics and showed him the way. "I came into politics in 2004. Amethi was the city where I contested my first election. People of Amethi have taught me a lot about politics. You have shown me the way to politics and I want to thank each and everyone," Gandhi said.

Further attacking the Prime Minister over unemployment, Gandhi said that PM Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath will never answer questions on the lack of jobs for the youth. He said that the middle-class and poor were badly affected by some of the decisions of the PM which also resulted in large-scale unemployment.

"You are aware of the situation today. Unemployment and inflation are the biggest questions that neither the Chief Minister nor Prime Minister will answer. PM Modi was taking a dip in Ganga a few days back but won't talk about unemployment. I'll tell you why the youth is deprived of employment," he said.

"Middle-class people and the poor were badly affected by some of the decisions taken by the PM, which also resulted in large-scale unemployment. Demonetization, wrongly implicated GST, no help during the Covid crisis are the major reasons for unemployment in India," the Congress MP from Wayanad added.

Continuing his attack on Hindutwa, Gandhi said that Hindutvawadis are directly responsible for the country's pain, rising inflation and sadness across the country. "Today, if there is mehangai (inflation), pain, sadness in our country, it is the work of the Hindutvawadis. Today, the battle is between Hindus and Hindutvawadis. If Hindus believe in 'satyagrah', Hindutvawadis believe in 'sattagrah' (political greed)," he said.

"Mahatma Gandhi spent all his life understanding truth and then there is Godse- 'Hindutvavadi'. Nobody calls him (Godse) a Mahatma because he killed a Hindu who always spoke the truth...Godse was a coward, a weak man... he could not face his fears", he said.

#WATCH | A 'Hindutvavadi' bathes alone in Ganga, while a Hindu bathes with crores of people...Narendra Modi says he is a Hindu, but when did he protect truth?...He asked people to bang thalis to get rid of COVID...Hindu or Hindutvadi?: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Amethi pic.twitter.com/S51O22YxF9 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 18, 2021

Rahul had represented Amethi, a bastion of the Nehru-Gandhi family, for 15 years in Lok Sabha. He fought from two constituencies in 2019 and was defeated in Amethi but won from Wayanad in Kerala. Following Rahul Gandhi's visit, party national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in Amethi on Sunday.

The visit of the Congress leaders comes ahead of the Assembly polls slated to be held early next year. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan