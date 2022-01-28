New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a huge embarrassment for the Congress party and its poll campaign 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' just ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, its candidate from Shekupur constituency in Badau district, Farah Naeem, has resigned from the party and accused district president Onkar Singh of assassinating her character and making indecent remarks for her.

Accusing Onkar Singh of indulging in character assassination, she said, "Party district president Onkar Singh said Muslim women should not get a ticket and that I'm a characterless woman." Farah Naeem, however, praised Priyanka Gandhi for making such efforts to uplift the women of the state and fighting for their rights but said that she is compelled to leave the party because of people like Onkar Singh, who doesn't want women to be in power.

Notably, Farah Naeem was given the ticket from Shekhupur to contest the upcoming Assembly elections but she has now refused to contest the polls following the misbehaviour by Onkar Singh who raised questions over her "character".

#WATCH UP: Farah Naeem, Congress candidate from Shekhupur Assembly seat in Badaun, says she will not fight the polls



"Party district president Onkar Singh said Muslim women should not get ticket & that I'm a characterless woman. Women are not safe in the district unit," she says pic.twitter.com/10o5siBNiy — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 27, 2022

Farah Naeem, as quoted by ANI, said, "Females are not safe in the Badaun unit of the party. The work that I have put in for my candidature and fought to get the ticket to contest the elections, Onkar Singh maligned my character to stop it. He said that Muslim women should not be given tickets. Congress needs the votes of every section and community of the society."

"He did not leave any stone unturned to stop me, he threatened me, he made every attempt to stop my ticket. So if people like Onkar Singh are present in the unit, then I will not contest the elections. I resign from the Congress party as well," she added.

Asked about the allegations that Onkar Singh made against her compelling her to take the decision of quitting the party, she said that there are many allegations that hurt her, however, she added that she will continue to fight for women.

"There have been talks that I do not have enough money to survive. The second allegation he made is that I am characterless. He made several allegations that have pained and hurt me. But I have decided that since I am a girl, I can fight, I will not break. I will continue to stand everywhere and will support women who are unsafe and are alone," she said.

However, she has all praise for party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her "Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon" campaign for women in Uttar Pradesh and said that she is inspired by this slogan, which is why she will fight.

"When I was asked by the in charge, I said that I regret that I served the Congress party, but I am obliged to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has proved that a woman can fight. This is why I am saying today that I can fight. But since there are people like Onkar Singh in the unit, that is why I will not contest elections and am resigning from the party," she said.

Meanwhile, elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan