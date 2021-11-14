New Delhi | Jagran Elections Desk: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday (November 14) said that the party will contest all seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Pradesh elections in 2022.

"If Congress has to win, it will win on its own," said Gandhi while addressing the Congress party’s ‘Pratigya Sammelan-Lakshya 2022’ in Bulandshahr.

"We will nominate only Congress workers for all Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats," she added.

Earlier in 2017, the Congress had contested the state Assembly elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party. The alliance had managed to win only 54 of the 403 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party had won 312 seats.

Furthermore, Congress recently promised 40 per cent tickets to women in the coming assembly elections scheduled for early next year. Gandhi said the decision is aimed at making women, who constitute roughly half the vote bank, a "full-fledged partner in power."

Taking a jibe at the BJP, which has set a target of winning more than 300 seats in the 403-member assembly, Gandhi said, "All freedom fighters knew the importance of freedom. They knew the worth of that freedom, which meant constitutional freedom, financial freedom, and the prevalence of democracy. But when I came to UP, I realized that the BJP doesn’t understand this meaning of freedom."

"I want to congratulate all the karyakartas for strengthening the organisation here in Uttar Pradesh. Today is the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. You must know that in his book he had written the slogan “Bharat Mata ki Jai”. The slogan “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” means hail Kisan, hail Sainik, hail workers, hail women," she further added.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said that he will not contest the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections next year. He also announced an alliance between his party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) for the upcoming state elections.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha