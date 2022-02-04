Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the start of the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 from February 10, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will today file his nomination papers from the Gorakhpur Assembly Constituency. The chief minister will file his nomination papers at around 12 pm today and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will accompany him to the nomination centre.

Prior to this event, Shah who is also one of BJP's star campaigners for UP polls, is scheduled to address a public meeting at 10.50 am at Maharana Pratap Inter College Grounds in Gorakhpur today. Amit Shah, who was BJP chief from 2014-20, has been instrumental in sealing Uttar Pradesh for the party in 2014, 2017 and 2019 by using his success mantra of establishing contacts with party workers.

Earlier on January 15, BJP announced that Yogi Adityanath will contest from the Gorakhpur constituency in the upcoming Assembly polls. It was earlier speculated that Yogi can contest the elections from the Ayodhya seat, but the party decided to field him from the Gorakhpur seat, from where he won the Lok Sabha elections for five consecutive terms.

Notably, BJP was the first party in Uttar Pradesh that declared their chief ministerial candidate, CM Adityanath, for the upcoming State Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning from February 10.

Following the announcement of Adityanath's candidature, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also declared that he will contest from Karhal in the Mainpuri assembly seat, a Samajwadi Party bastion from the last 20 years. Only Congress is left behind in announcing their CM face, however, it is expected that the grand old party will pit Priyanka Gandhi in the CM race.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan