Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The filing of nominations for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections for 58 seats in 11 districts began on Friday and with the commencement of the election process, the political tussle and drama over party tickets also began. Upset over not getting the party ticket, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Arshad Rana on Friday was seen crying inconsolably.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Arshad Rana filed a complaint with the Muzaffarnagar and alleged that the party promised him a ticket from the Charthawal seat of Muzaffarnagar two years ago but was denied at the last moment. He also said that a senior BSP leader had demanded Rs 50 lakh for the ticket and he has even paid Rs 4.50 lakh to the party. Rana also warned that he would commit self-immolation if he did not get justice.

Watch Video Here:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: BSP worker Arshad Rana bitterly cries claiming that he was promised a ticket in UP election only to be denied ticket at the last moment despite putting up hoardings for the upcoming polls pic.twitter.com/DMe8mDHk2J — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2022

Rana said that he has been working for the 24 years and was formally declared the candidate from the Charthawal seat in 2018 for the 2022 elections. However, he said that the party started ignoring him when the time came and no proper response was given to him on whether he will get the ticket or not. In the video, Arshad Rana can also be heard saying that he had started preparing for the polls and had also printed posters and banners of his name.

#WATCH | I've been working for 24 years; was formally declared candidate from Charthawal in 2018 (for 2022 UP polls), have been trying to get in touch with party, no proper response; have been told to arrange Rs 50 lakhs...had already paid about Rs 4.5 lakh: BSP's Arshad Rana pic.twitter.com/iIRCOPQ9is — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2022

His hopes shattered when BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday tweeted that the party has decided to field Salman Saeed from the Charthawal seat. Saeed, who joined BSP on January 12, is the son of senior Congress leader and former state cabinet minister S. Saiduzzaman.

1. मुजफ्फरनगर जिले के यूपी के पूर्व गृहमंत्री रहे श्री सईदुज़्ज़माँ के बेटे श्री सलमान सईद ने कल दिनांक 12 जनवरी को बीएसपी प्रमुख से देर रात मुलाकात की व कांग्रेस छोड़कर बहुजन समाज पार्टी में शामिल हो गए। श्री सईद को बीएसपी ने चरथावल विधानसभा की सीट से अपना उम्मीदवार बनाया है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 13, 2022

Hurt by the announcement, Rana wrote about his ordeal on Facebook and later reached the city Kotwali with his supporters. He said that party leaders made a spectacle of him and demanded his money back. He also lodged a complaint against a BSP functionary. City Kotwali in-charge inspector Anand Dev Mishra said that the matter is being investigated and necessary legal action will be taken after investigation.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan