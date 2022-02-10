Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: A bridegroom, Ankur Balyan, came to vote at a polling booth in Muzaffarnagar ahead of his wedding on Thursday as Uttar Pradesh began its first phase of polling in the state. Balyan said that he will go to his wedding after casting his vote.

“Pehle matdaan, uske baad bahu, uske baad sab kaam,” Balyan said who had come to cast his vote at a polling booth before his wedding on the same day.

