Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: In another jolt for the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh just ahead of the assembly elections, party MLA from Shikohabad constituency in Firozabad, Mukesh Verma, has on Thursday resigned from the primary membership of the saffron party. With this, he became the seventh MLA to resign from the party in the last 3 days.

After tendering his resignation, Mukesh Verma, a backward caste leader, said that Swami Prasad Maurya is his leader and he will follow him wherever he goes. Verma also said that many more leaders will join him in the coming days. "Swami Prasad Maurya is our leader. We will support whatever decision he takes. Many other leaders will join us in the coming days", Verma said as quoted by ANI.

In his letter addressed to the state BJP president, Varma alleged that the Yogi Adityanath government, in the past five years, has failed to address the problems of weaker sections, youths, farmers, Dalits and OBCs. He said that small traders and businessmen had suffered in the regime.

Swami Prasad Maurya, Dara Singh Chauhan (both ministers) Roshan Lal Varma, Brijendra Prajapati, Bhagwati Sharan Sagar, Vinay Shakya and Avatar Singh Bhadana resigned in the past two days. Barring Bhadana who has joined the RLD, all the other legislators are likely to join the Samajwadi Party on Friday.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan