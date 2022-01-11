Lucknow | Jagran Elections Desk: Preparations for the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh are in full swing as BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh began the door-to-door campaign 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan' on Tuesday to win voters.

"In line with EC guidelines we're reaching out to the people in a group of 5, taking suggestions from them; will win 300+ seats & form government under Yogi Ji's leadership," Singh said envisaging poll results.

The BJP had announced that it will undertake a door-to-door campaign across the state from Tuesday to highlight the Uttar Pradesh government's achievements.

After the Makar Sankranti on January 14, the party will deploy “LED Raths” equipped with large TV screens to apprise voters of the government's achievements in the state, Singh had said.

“Under the campaign, party leaders and workers will reach out to people following the Covid protocol and will inform people about the work done by the central and state governments for farmers, workers, women and youths," he added.

The party intends to reach out to every household falling under all 92,821 polling centres comprising 1,74,351 polling booths in the state. The campaigner will reach out to voters of all three categories, including women and beneficiaries of different schemes.

Crisscrossing various parts of each of the 403 assembly segments in the state, LED raths will seek to highlight all social welfare schemes of the government and the improvement in the law and order situation in the state. It will also point out to people the end of ‘goonda raj and mafia raj' in the state besides the government's work ensuring the safety of and security of women and appeal people to vote for the BJP.

"All MPs, MLAs, ministers, public representatives and party officials will be a part of this campaign," Singh added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha