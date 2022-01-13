Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The strings of resignations from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's cabinet continued on Thursday with cabinet minister Dharam Singh Saini quitting the saffron brigade. He became the third minister and ninth MLA to resign from the post within the last 3 days. These setbacks for the BJP are coming just ahead of the Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh which are scheduled to start from February 10. Dharam Singh Saini is the Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ayush, Food Security and Drug Administration.

After sending his resignation to the Governor, he went to meet Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. Interestingly, in his resignation letter, Saini levelled the same allegation that other legislators had levelled against the Yogi government. He said he was resigning due to "gross neglect" towards Dalits, backwards, farmers, unemployed youth and small traders.

The BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit has witnessed a string of defections over the last few days, starting with cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya. At the time, Maurya had said that many more legislators would follow suit.

So far, nine MLAs and three cabinet ministers shave resigned from the BJP. Earlier in the day, party MLA from Shikohabad constituency in Firozabad, Mukesh Verma resigned from the primary membership of the saffron party.

In his letter addressed to the state BJP president, Varma alleged that the Yogi Adityanath government, in the past five years, has failed to address the problems of weaker sections, youths, farmers, Dalits and OBCs. He said that small traders and businessmen had suffered in the regime.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan