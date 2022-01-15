Ghaziabad/Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The BJP has fielded all five of its sitting MLAs in all of Ghaziabad’s five vidhan sabha seats. The party has put a full stop on all the speculations regarding change of guard in Ghaziabad’s vidhan sabha seats in the wake of anti-incumbency. In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls, BJP had won all five vidhan sabha seats in Ghaziabad district. Along with all of five state assembly segments in Ghaziabad, the party has given the ticket to sitting BJP MLAs in Noida, Dadri and Jewar as well.

While state minister Atul Garg has been again allotted a BJP ticket from Ghaziabad city, Sunil Kumar Sharma will seek a second term from Sahibabad assembly segment. Ajitpal Tyagi will contest from Murad Nagar. Dr Manju Shivach will contest from Modinagar for second consecutive time on BJP ticket whereas senior leader Nand Kishore Gurjar will contest from Loni again in the upcoming assembly polls.

Dhirendra Singh will seek a second term as MLA from Jewar assembly segment. Pankaj Singh will contest from Noida. Tejpal Singh Nagar will contest from Dadri assembly seat.

These names were in fray before finalisation of tickets

In five assembly segments of Ghaziabad district, there were a total of 70 people who were seen as top claimants of contesting elections on a BJP ticket. Among the claimants was Mayank Goyal from Ghaziabad city, Rajeshwar Singh from Sahibabad, Amrish Tyagi from Muradnagar and Brijpal Tewatiya from Modinagar.

While the incumbent MLAs have heaved a sigh of relief, other claimants faced disappointment in ticket allotment.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections is scheduled to take place from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases with Ghaziabad going to polls under the first phase on February 10. Under phase 1, candidates began filing their nominations on January 14 and the last date to file nominations is January 21; nominations will be scrutinised on January 24, and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is January 27, as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India.

