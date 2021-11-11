New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be starting his two-day visit to the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh starting Friday to conduct 'strategy meetings' with around 700 BJP leaders regarding the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, scheduled to be held in 2022. The Union Home Minister will also review the preparations of the BJP for the next year's elections.

As per a report by News18, all 98 district presidents, district in charges, in charges of all 403 assembly seats, regional presidents of the party in Uttar Pradesh, all senior state BJP functionaries have been called to Varanasi on November 12 for the mega meeting. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, both the deputy chief ministers and the entire team of the state in charge Dharmendra Pradhan will also be reaching Varanasi.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who suffered some setbacks during the second COVID wave, is seeking re-election in the state that is seen as the gateway to Delhi's throne. Shah has also expressed confidence that the BJP will cross the 300-seats mark in the assembly polls and Yogi Adityanath will return to power. The BJP won a landslide of 312 seats and secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for the 403-member assembly in 2017.

"If you want to make Modi Prime Minister again in 2024, make Yogi Adityanath the Chief Minister again in 2022. We will make UP the number one state. Without UP there cannot be a government at the Centre and the credit of the Narendra Modi governments in 2014 and 2019 goes completely to people of Uttar Pradesh," he had said at a recent meeting during the party's membership drive.

Apart from the brainstorming session with BJP leaders in the state, Amit Shah will also tour eastern Uttar Pradesh. His stops during his two-day visit will also include Azamgarh, the backyard of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and Basti, which is also a BJP bastion. Shah will also participate in the All India Official Language Conference and will also inaugurate the Khel Mahakumbh in Basti.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan