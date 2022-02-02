Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: In the run-up for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday attacked the Samajwadi Party (SP) and said that Akhilesh Yadav will only drive the state to mafias and free them once voted to power. In a scathing attack on Akhilesh, Shah said that he will show green light to mafias and red light to development in the state.

Addressing a gathering in Sahaswan assembly constituency in Budaun district, Shah slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who has been the main rival to UP CM Yogi Adityanath in the upcoming elections, with Squid Games analogy, and said that Akhilesh will play the game of red light-green light if he comes to power in the state. "Akhilesh Yadav will play a game of red light-green light. He'll show a red light to development and green light to mafias".

"UP became a mafia-centre under 'bua-bhateeja' rule of SP, BSP. Now mafias are present at 3 locations only, either out of UP, in Budaun jail, or as an SP candidate. Has anyone seen Mulayam Yadav's sidekicks Azam Khan and Mukhtar Ansari in last 3yrs?", Shah added.

Addressing another gathering in Aligarh's Atrauli, Sha said that the previous governments of SP and BSP pushed Uttar Pradesh to the category of BIMARU states saying the "bua-bhatija governments are not good for UP".

"The elections of 2014, 2017, 2019 have been the ones that changed the fate of Uttar Pradesh. The casteist governments of bua-bhatija could not do any good to UP; the state came under the category of BIMARU state. The BJP government worked to bring about a change."

Lauding the BJP-led state government for helping revive Aligarh's lock industry, Shah said, "The governments of bua-bhatija had closed down the lock factory of Aligarh. The BJP government promoted the lock industry under one district-one product. Now hundreds of lock manufacturing factories have started here again."

BIMARU is an acronym formed from the first letters of the names of the Indian states of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. It was coined by Ashish Bose in the mid-1980s. BIMARU has a resemblance to a Hindi word meaning "sick".

In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan