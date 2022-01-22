Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest elections from his family's traditional stronghold of Karhal in Mainpuri district. Akhilesh Yadav, while extending promise to provide 22 Lakh jobs to youth if his party forms majority, also said that he will develop Lucknow into an IT hub once in power.

Akhilesh, who holds the distinction of being the youngest Chief Minister of the state at the age of 38 in 2012, had earlier said last year in November that he will not contest assembly polls. However, following the announcements from ruling BJP that CM Yogi Adityanath will contest from Gorakhpur and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu seats, Samajwadi party held deliberations. Following which, it was decided that Akhilesh Yadav will contest elections from one of the seats at his family turf in Mainpuri district.

Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Akhilesh Yadav’s father Mulayam Singh Yadav currently holds Mainpuri Loksabha seat from where he was elected for fifth term in 2019.

Earlier, media reports quoting the sources within Samajwadi Party (SP) had claimed that Akhilesh might contest from Gopalpur seat in Azamgarh. Some days later, the option of contesting from Gunnaur seat in Sambhal district and Mainpuri Sadar seat in Sambhal too were discussed. Finally, consensus was made on Karhal seat upon the pretext that SP chief will be able to campaign for the party as whole instead of being distracted by his own election campaign.

Samajwadi Party led by former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is looking to succeed Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. With multiple defection from BJP and Samajwadi Party to the either side, the battle for Lucknow's Rajbhavan continues to develop into an interesting one as part of the larger electoral war for 2024 general elections in which PM Modi-led BJP will seek a third term at Centre.

