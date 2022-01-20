Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is expected to contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 from Karhal constituency in Mainpuri district, an SP bastion for over 20 years, ANI reported quoting party sources.

Akhilesh's father and Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav represent the Mainpuri seat in the lower house of the Parliament. The Mainpuri seat is the bastion of the Samajwadi Party for the last 20 years.

This came after Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that he will contest elections after taking permission from Azamgarh residents. Yadav is currently an MP from Azamgarh. Addressing a press conference, Yadav said, "I will contest elections after taking permission from the people of Azamgarh."

However, putting an end to the speculations that he may contest from the Gopalpur seat of Azamgarh district, Akhilesh Yadav, as reported by Dainik Jagran, said that he will contest the elections from wherever the party wants him to contest but will be fighting the polls before UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Since the Gorakhpur seat, from where Yogi Adityanath is contesting, will go to polls in the sixth phase of UP Elections and Azamgarh's Gopalpur seat will go to polls in the seventh phase, it is expected that Akhilesh Yadav will contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections from Karhal assembly seat in Mainpuri district, which will go to polls in the third phase.

Currently, Sobaran Singh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party is the Karhal MLA. Karhal has voted for a Samajwadi Party candidate in every election since 1993, except for five years between 2002 and 2007, when the BJP flipped the seat.

At present, Akhilesh Yadav is the Lok Sabha MP from the Azamgarh constituency. He has never contested a state election. When he became the Uttar Pradesh chief minister in 2012, he took the Legislative Council route.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022 will be held from February 10 onwards in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. This time, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are likely to witness a four-cornered fight between the ruling BJP, Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party, the Congress and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan