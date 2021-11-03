New Delhi | Jagran Elections Desk: Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, Samajwadi Party leader and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has announced that he will be giving maximum respect to Shivpal Yadav, his uncle during the alliance with smaller parties in the state.

"Samajwadi Party has been continuously trying to bring together regional and small parties for the 2022 UP polls. Many of such outfits have come along with SP, recently OP Rajbhar had organized a historic program in Mau and announced his association with us," Akhilesh was quoted as saying to News18.

"SP will try to ally with more regional and small outfits, it is obvious that Chacha (Shivpal) also has a political party, we will try to ally with him also and he will get maximum respect from the Samajwadi people. I want to assure you of that," he added.

There has been an internal dispute among the Yadav family since the 2017 UP Assembly Elections, which was speculated to end on Mulayam Singh Yadav’s birthday on November 22. However, Akhilesh's decision to ally with Shivpal's party has put an end to all speculations.

Meanwhile, earlier on Monday (November 1), Akhilesh had announced that he will not contest the coming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections himself even as he announced that an alliance between his party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is now final. The RLD enjoys support among farmers of Western Uttar Pradesh and is on the same page with the SP on the issue of opposing the Centre's three farm laws.

The SP supreme leader, who was a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) when he served as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh from 2012-2017, did not give any reason for the decision. However, later he said a final decision on his contesting the polls will be taken by the party.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha