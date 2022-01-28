Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Elections, scheduled to start from February 10, the war of words between the political parties is at its peak. Now today, Samajwadi Paty chief and former chief minister of the state Akhilesh Yadav accused the ruling BJP of hatching a conspiracy to stop him from reaching Muzaffarnagar where he was scheduled to address a rally with RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary.

In a tweet on Friday, Akhilesh Yadav alleged that he was stranded in Delhi as his helicopter was not allowed to fly to UP's Muzaffarnagar and said that the delay was a 'desperate conspiracy of the losing BJP'. In a tweet in Hindi, the SP president posted a picture with the helicopter in the background and said no reason was given for it.

"My helicopter is still detained in Delhi without assigning any reason and not being allowed to go to Muzaffarnagar, whereas a top BJP leader has just flown from here. This is a desperate conspiracy of the losing BJP. People are understanding everything," he said in his earlier tweet.

मेरे हैलिकॉप्टर को अभी भी बिना किसी कारण बताए दिल्ली में रोककर रखा गया है और मुज़फ़्फ़रनगर नहीं जाने दिया जा रहा है। जबकि भाजपा के एक शीर्ष नेता अभी यहाँ से उड़े हैं। हारती हुई भाजपा की ये हताशा भरी साज़िश है।



जनता सब समझ रही है… pic.twitter.com/PFxawi0kFD — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 28, 2022

However, within an hour of his tweet, the SP chief's helicopter was allowed to take off. In another tweet, Akhilesh said he is ready to take a flight. "The abuse of power is a sign of the people losing. This day will also be recorded in the history of the socialist struggle. We are going to take a historic flight to history," Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.

After reaching Muzaffarnagar Akhilesh continued with his scheduled programme and addressed a rally with his poll ally and RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary. The two leaders slammed the Yogi Adityanath government in the state and the Centre over the farm laws, that were recently withdrawn after massive protests from the farmers of the country.

"The two are farmers' sons, will fight for farmers till the end. That's why, I always carry a packet in my pocket - 'laal topi' & 'laal potli'. I carry an 'ann sankalp' to defeat them (BJP) and make them run away", Akhilesh said.

"Our party has promised free electricity, a minimum support price, irrigation facilities, and payments of sugarcane dues. We will distribute laptops again. I want to remind BJP...read your manifesto again...all promises are just jumlas.. When it feels cornered it diverts to other issues. But this is a land of brotherhood that has always rejected negativity," the SP cheif added.

In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

