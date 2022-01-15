Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Saturday announced that his political outfit Azad Samaj Party will not ally with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 as he does not want Dalits in alliance with him and only wants the vote bank of the Dalits.

Azad, who grabbed many eyeballs during the controversy over the Unnao rape case, further blamed Akhilesh Yadav for hurting the sentiments of the backward class and humiliating them. He said that he tried talking to Akhilesh Yadav for over a month but he didn't agree to ally with Bhim Army's political outfit.

#WATCH | ...Akhilesh Yadav does not want Dalits in this alliance, he just wants Dalit vote bank. He humiliated the people of Bahujan Samaj, I tried but the alliance could not happen...: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad pic.twitter.com/okVnUlJyVv — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 15, 2022

"After all the discussions, in the end, I felt that Akhilesh Yadav does not want Dalits in this alliance, he just wants Dalit vote bank. He humiliated the people of Bahujan Samaj, I tried for 1 month 3 days but the alliance could not happen", Chandrashekhar Azad said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Notably, Akhilesh Yadav has stitched an alliance with several smaller parties to bolster the chances of SP returning to power in the upcoming state elections. Azad further said that leaders of backward classes, Dalits and others are supporting Yadav with a belief that he will do social justice.

"However, I believe that Akhilesh Yadav does not understand the meaning of social justice. It does not happen with words," Azad said. Taking a dig at Yadav, Azad said his silence over the atrocities on Dalits shows that he is now behaving like Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Yesterday after we met, I had left the responsibility of the decision of an alliance on Yadav ji saying that you are my elder brother. I believe he should have called me," Azad said, adding, "We have decided that we will not form an alliance with him".

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan