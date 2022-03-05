Varanasi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a surprise inspection of Varanasi Cantt Railway Station on Friday. During his visit, the Prime Minister interacted with the people at the railway station. Notably, Varanasi is the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Modi.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Varanasi Cantt Railway Station last night. He also interacted with shopkeepers. pic.twitter.com/ydx9VBYQ3Q — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 5, 2022

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi held a massive roadshow in Varanasi for the last and the seventh phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, voting for which is slated to be held on March 7. People enthusiastically participated in the roadshow and raised slogans.

During the roadshow, in which a massive crowd was present, stopped for having tea at a tea stall. "Kashi's son Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Chai pe charcha' with residents of Kashi," the BJP said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister sipped hot tea in a 'kulhar' which he took directly from the tea stall owner. In between, he waived to the people gathered outside the shop who were cheering enthusiastically. He also interacted with those present in the tea stall while sipping tea and later exchanged greetings. The tea stall owner sought blessings from the Prime Minister.

PM Modi had launched 'chai pe charcha' during his campaign as BJP's Prime Ministerial candidate in 2014. The initiative, launched after Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's remarks about the humble origins of PM Modi, is seen to have made a significant contribution to BJP's success in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

PM Modi, who is MP from Varanasi, also offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple, after holding the roadshow ahead of the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on March 7. People enthusiastically participated in the roadshow and raised slogans. Many people were also seen blowing conches.

Polling for six phases of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has already concluded. The seventh phase of polling will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.



