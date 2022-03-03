Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Voting was overall peaceful on 57 seats across 10 districts as the polling for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 ended today at 6 pm. Till the last update by the Election Commission, a total of 53.96 per cent voter turnout has been recorded during the sixth phase (final numbers will be updated as and when received). The voting started at 7 am and continued till 6 pm. Around 2.15 crore people cast their votes to seal the fate of 676 candidates including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party's Swami Prasad Maurya and Congress' Ajay Kumar Lallu.

So far, voting for 292 of the 403 Assembly seats has been completed. The final phase of polling in the remaining 54 seats will be held on March 7. The districts where polling was held today are Ambedkarnagar, Balrampur, Siddharth Nagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria and Ballia. In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP had won 46 of the 57 seats.

While Ambedkarnagar recorded 58.66 per cent voting, Ballia had 51.81 per cent, Balrampur 48.53 per cent, Basti 54.24 per cent, Deoria 51.50 per cent, Gorakhpur 53.89 per cent, Kushinagar 55.00 per cent, Mahrajganj 57.38 per cent, Sant Kabir Nagar 51.21 per cent and Siddharth Nagar 49.77 per cent. In the repolling at a polling station in Handia assembly seat in Prayagraj district, 59.55 per cent polling was recorded till 5 pm.

Those who cast their votes in the morning included Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi, Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chowdhury, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, minister Upendra Tiwari and former minister Narad Rai. After casting his vote, the chief minister said the BJP will get 80 per cent votes and the rest 20 per cent will get divided among the opposition.

The Samajwadi Party has pitted the wife of the late Upendra Dutt Shukla, a former BJP leader, against Adityanath. Azad Samaj Party founder Chandrashekhar Azad is also contesting against the Uttar Pradesh chief minister from Gorakhpur Urban. Swami Prasad Maurya, who was a minister in the Adityanath government and had quit the BJP to join the Samajwadi Party, is contesting from Fazilnagar.

The Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly and Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary is contesting from Bansdih. Many incumbent ministers' fate will also be decided in this phase. They include Surya Pratap Shahi from Pathardeva, Satish Chandra Dwivedi from Itwa, Jai Pratap Singh from Bansi, Shree Ram Chauhan from Khajani and Jai Prakash Nishad from Rudrapur.

The campaigning for this phase witnessed the political parties going for an all-out attack against each other. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the BJP's rivals by tagging them as dynasts, who he claimed can never make India capable or empower Uttar Pradesh. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra rebutted by saying the BJP is only against her family, which did not bow down before it. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy of ending reservation and "selling" government entities to the private sector.



