Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The voting for the fourth phase of the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections ended today at 6 pm with an average voter turnout of 58.23 per cent till 6 pm. (numbers may vary after an update by EC). Polling was held on 59 assembly segments spread across 9 districts including Lakhimpur Kheri, Lucknow, Sitapur, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Banda, Pilibhit and Fatehpur. The fate of 624 candidates was sealed in EVMs today.

According to the Election Commission of India, Lakhimpur Kheri, which hogged the limelight last year after 4 farmers were mowed down by an SUV allegedly belonging to Minister of States Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra, recorded the highest 63.47 per cent voter turnout followed by Pilibhit, where 61.42 per cent voter turnout was recorded today.

Sitapur recorded 58.30 per cent voter turnout while 57.07 per cent votes were polled in Hardoi. Unnao recorded 55.45 per cent voter turnout while Lucknow recorded 55.46 per cent. In Rae Bareli, 60.22 per cent turnout was recorded. Banda recorded 57.48 per cent and Fatehpur 57.98 per cent.

Around 73.67 per cent of votes were cast till 5 pm in polling station number 266 of the Karhal Assembly segment in Mainpuri district where a repolling has been ordered by the Election Commission. Polling in Karhal, where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is in the fray against Union minister and BJP's S P Singh Baghel, was held in the third phase on February 20.

While poll panel officials claimed that voting was largely peaceful, the Samajwadi Party has alleged certain irregularities in some areas of Lucknow, Unnao, Hardoi, and Sitapur and demanded action. In Lucknow, BSP president Mayawati, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, state minister Brijesh Pathak, and many senior officials were among the early voters.

According to the Election Commission, 2.3 crore people, including 1.14 crore men and 99.3 lakh women, are eligible to vote, for whom 24,643 polling booths and 13,817 polling centers have been set up in this phase.

In Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people, including four farmers, were killed during violence in October last year, Union Minister and BJP leader Ajay Mishra cast his vote. His son Ashish Mishra was an accused in the case of violence and was arrested. Ashish was earlier this month granted bail by the Allahabad High Court, prompting families of the deceased farmers to move the Supreme Court over the matter. Ajay Mishra did not speak to the media, neither while going into the polling booth at a school in Banwaripur nor when he came out after casting his vote.

Among the prominent candidates in this phase are Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brijesh Pathak, Samajwadi Party national spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria, ex-SP minister Abhishek Mishra, former Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Nitin Agarwal and Aditi Singh.

Of the 59 seats where polling was held in this phase, the BJP had won 51 in the 2017 Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party four, Bahujan Samaj Party three, and the remaining one had gone to the BJP's ally Apna Dal (Sonelal). In 2017, 62.55 per cent polling was reported across these seats, while in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, it was 60.03 per cent.



(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan