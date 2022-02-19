Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Voting for the third phase of the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, dubbed as the semi-final of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, will be held on Sunday in 59 assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts of the state. Campaigning for the third phase of the state elections ended on Friday, with senior leaders of the parties making a final effort to woo voters. Polling will begin at 7 am on Sunday and continue till 6 pm.

As many as 627 candidates are in the fray in this phase, in which over 2.15 crore people are eligible to vote. Districts, where polling will be held, are Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba.

The fate of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will also be sealed tomorrow with the polling on the Karhal seat. This is the first time Akhilesh Yadav is contesting an Assembly Elections. Earlier, he became the chief minister through the MLC route.

Uttar Pradesh is one of the six states in India, where the state legislature is bicameral, comprising two houses, the Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) and the Vidhan Parishad (Legislative Council). The Vidhan Parishad is a permanent House, consisting of 100 members.

Meanwhile, the BJP has fielded Union minister S P Singh Baghel from the seat. He has been in the headlines two days ago after his convoy was attacked with stones and sticks near Attikullapur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Manipuri district. Baghel escaped unhurt but the window of a vehicle in Baghel’s convoy was shattered. Two men have also been arrested in connection with the attack.

Polling on Sunday will also seal the fate of the Samajwadi Party chief's uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, who is contesting from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat. Before the campaigning ended for the third phase on Friday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra undertook a door-to-door march in Kanpur, Kalpi, Jalaun, and Hamirpur, while BSP chief Mayawati addressed election meetings in Jalaun and Auraiya.

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav sought votes for his son Akhilesh Yadav in Karhal. The BJP had approached the Election Commission seeking deployment of paramilitary forces at all booths in Karhal.

Among the prominent faces in the fray in this phase are BJP's Satish Mahana (Maharajpur in Kanpur) and Ramvir Upadhaya (Sadabad in Hathras) and Louise Khurshid, the wife of senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, who is contesting on the Congress' ticket from Farrukhabad Sadar. Former IPS officer Asim Arun is contesting from Kannauj Sadar on the BJP ticket, while Uttar Pradesh minister Ramnaresh Agnihotri is also in the fray in this phase.

In the 2017 elections, the BJP had won 49 of the 59 seats while the SP had settled for nine. The Congress had got one seat, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) drew a blank. The counting of votes will be held on March 10 along with the results of four other states including Manipur, Goa, Punjab, and Uttarakhand.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan