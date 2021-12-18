New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of Rs 36,000 crore 594-km Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district and congratulated the people of Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh & Prayagraj from where the Ganga Expressway will pass. "Over Rs 36,000 cr will be spent on this approx 600-km long expressway. Ganga Expressway will bring new industries in this region", the PM said.

Praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for "eliminating" mafias and taking up development work, Modi said now people are saying, "UP plus Yogi bahut hai upyogi" (Uttar Pradesh plus Yogi have great utility)”. He also said that the day is not far when Uttar Pradesh will be identified as the most modern state in India with next-generation infrastructure.

"That day is not far when UP will be identified as the most modern state with next-generation infrastructure. The network of expressways in UP, the new airports being built, new rail routes being laid down are bringing several blessings to people of UP simultaneously", the prime minister said.

Accusing the previous governments of corruption, PM Modi said that earlier the public money is used to fill the pockets of the ministers and their mafias, but now UP's money is being used in the development of the state. He said that earlier big projects were only started on papers but no work was done to complete them.

"The modern infrastructure coming up in UP today shows how resources are utilised. You have seen how public's money was used earlier. But today, UP's money is being used for UP's development. Earlier, big projects were started on paper so that they can fill their own coffers", the PM further said.

The 594-kilometre long six-lane expressway will be built at a cost of over Rs 36,200 crore. Starting near the Bijauli village in Meerut, the expressway will extend till near the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj. It will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.

