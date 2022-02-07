Bijnor | Jagran Politics Desk: Launching a scathing attack at Akhilesh Yadav for the mafia raj under his tenure as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh from 2012-17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said there is no politics of "bhai bhatijawad" in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Hailing Chief Yogi Adityanath for controling the crime rate in the state, PM Modi gave the slogan of "UP Neh Bhari Hunkar, Ek Baar Fir Yogi Sarkar" as he appealed to people to vote for the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

"We want that in the next 25 years, when nation would complete 100 years of independence, UP make a mark with its development story. Our government is making continuous efforts to see that the businessmen, industrialists, farmers here get all possible help," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Earlier, molestation of women was very common. Situation was so bad that after incidents of chain snatching, people were thankful that they were still alive. CM Yogi's government freed women from that fear. We gave women their true honour," he added.

PM Modi said if there is a change of government in Uttar Pradesh, then criminals who were locked by Chief Minister Yogi will come out of jails, adding that the old 'mafia raj' will return in the state.

"Criminals who had run out of UP, are hoping for government to change so that they can come back. These criminals want reimbursement from the people of UP for their dacoity and loot business which is shut for the last 5 years," he warned.

Calling Samajwadi Party (SP) "fake Samajwadis", PM Modi also attacked Akhilesh Yadav for dynastic policies and said his government had stopped the "river of development" in Uttar Pradesh before 2017, adding that Chief Minister Yogi is developing all regions equally and without any discrimination.

"Fake 'Samajwadis' never had anything to do with the thirst of the development of common man, the thirst of progress, the thirst of freedom from poverty," PM Modi said. "All they did was to keep quenching their own thirst and that of their close ones. They kept quenching the thirst of their own coffers. This selfish thirst soaks all streams of the river of development."

PM Modi was supposed to address the people of Bijnor physical, however, it was cancelled due to inclement weather. Sources, quoted by news agency PTI, said arrangements were made at the Bardaman college ground for the rally but PM Modi could not arrive there due to bad weather.

Bijnor has eight assembly seats out of which five are with the BJP at present and the rest three are with the SP. The district, where almost 50 per cent population is of Dalits and Muslims, has two Lok Sabha seats -- Bijnor and Nagina -- both of which are with the BSP.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma