Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday imposed a complete ban on sale of liquor for March 10 due to counting of votes. In a statement, the state excise department said action will be taken against those violating the order.

"In view of vote counting of Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022 on March 10, sale and operations of liquor prohibited in the state for the entire day on Thursday. Action to be taken in case of violation, the state excise department said, as reported by news agency ANI.

In Uttar Pradesh, the polling for the 403-member legislative assembly took place in seven phases - February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be held on March 10, along with those of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa.

The ruling BJP, according to exit polls, is expected to retain power in Uttar Pradesh. As per the exit poll projections, the saffron party is expected to get 220-320 seats in the state while the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) bonhomie will likely get 75-150 seats. The Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) dismal show, meanwhile, is expected to continue in Uttar Pradesh.

"BJP will come to power on March 10, crossing 300 seats. Samajwadi Party will never accept it, UP public has seen and refuted their hooliganism," said state law minister Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday, as reported by ANI.

However, the SP-RLD combine is hopeful that the results would be different than the exit poll projections. "There is atmosphere of fear in UP, which can affect a voter's answer when asked on their preferences. Even if someone has voted for us (SP-RLD), they can end up saying BJP out of fear," RLD's Jayant Chaudhary said.

"No one can know the result until EVMs are opened. Exit poll has a process, haven't seen any exit poll person at polling booths... Don't know where they get their data from. It's one perspective and I don't agree with it. It's a tactic to create mental pressure," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma