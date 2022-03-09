Varanasi | Jagran News Desk: The Election Commission on Wednesday removed three officials from election duty in Uttar Pradesh. The EC's action came a day after the Samajwadi Party alleged that electronic voting machines (EVMs) were being shifted in an unauthorised manner.

Three officers including the nodal officer for EVMs in Varanasi, a returning officer (RO) in Sonbhadra district and an additional election officer in Bareilly district have been pulled out from election duties, a day ahead of the counting of votes in UP.

"ECI has taken action against any type of breach of protocol. ECI has suspended ADM Varanasi", Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar said as quoted by ANI. He, however, dismissed any allegations against the ECI and further stated that "Some rumors related to EVMs were spread which is wrong. Action has been taken. Commission has directed CEO UP to take action against such rumour mongers".

This came after the Samajwadi Party on Wednesday alleged that EVMs were being tampered with and party workers increased their vigil outside the strongroom where the machines are kept. On its Twitter handle, the SP uploaded a video clip of an official who had admitted that protocol had not been followed while transporting the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had accused the ruling BJP of trying to “steal” votes saying a truck carrying EVMs was “intercepted” in Varanasi. Later in the night, he had sent out tweets asking his party cadres and alliance partners to remain alert and become “soldiers in counting of votes”.

Meanwhile, the BJP also petitioned the Election Commission demanding action against Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav for allegedly trying to "incite anti-social elements" over the electoral process.

A BJP delegation submitted a memorandum to Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, claiming that Yadav, through a press conference on Tuesday, had "attempted to spread disaffection and levelled brazen, unsubstantiated, frivolous and false charges against the Election Commission and its officials".

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, counting of votes in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur will take place on Thursday. Assembly polls were held in these state over seven phases.



(With Agencies Inputs)

