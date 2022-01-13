Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: The bonhomie of Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Thursday released their first list of 29 candidates for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022. As per the list shared by the two parties on their social media accounts, the Samajwadi Party has fielded candidates on 10 seats and the RLD on 19.

Samajwadi Party veteran Kunwar Singh has been fielded from Agra Cantt while Madhusudan Sharma will contest the polls from Bah. Amarpal Sharma will contest from Sahibabad, Aslam Chaudhary from Dhaulana, Salman Saeed from Kol, Zafar Alam from Aligarh, Nahid Hassan from Kairana, Pankaj Malik from Charthawal, Shahid Manzoor from Kithaur and Rafeeq Ansari from Meerut, as per the list.

Meanwhile, RLD's Pradeep Chaudhary (Guddu) will fight from Sadabad, Tejpal Singh from Chhata, Pritam Singh from Govardhan, Mahesh Kumar Jatav from Agra (Rural), Sikri Brijesh Chahar from Fatehpur, Rautan Singh from Khairagarh, Sudesh Sharma from Modinagar and Madan Bhaiyya from Loni.

Gajraj Singh will contest from Hapur, Avtar Singh Bhadana from Jewar, Haji Yunus from Bulandshahr, Dilnawaz Khan from Syana, Bhagwati Prasad Suryavanshi from Khair, Prasann Chudhary from Shamli, Anil Kumar from Purqazi, Rajpal Singh Saini from Khatauli, Munshi Ram from Nahtaur and Ahmad Hameed from Baghpat, the list said.

It should be noted that Babita Devi of the RLD is the lone woman candidate who will be putting up the electoral fight from Baldev assembly constituency. The seats of Agra Rural, Agra Cantt, Baldev, Khair, Purqazi and Hapur are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

The above seats fall in western region of Uttar Pradesh and will go to polls in the first phase on February 10. The rest of the six phases will be held on February 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. Meanwhile, the fate of the candidates will be declared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 10.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma