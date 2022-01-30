Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: In a massive boost for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just days before the beginning of key assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, former state minister and senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shivcharan Prajapati joined its camp on Sunday in Lucknow.

Along with Prajapati, several other leaders from Congress and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) also joined the BJP. Besides them, Nida Khan - daughter of Ittihad-e-Millat Council chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan - also joined the BJP in Lucknow.

Nida, who was earlier booked for derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had joined Congress two weeks back. She is a Triple Talaq victim from Bareilly. "I have joined BJP because it brought Triple Talaq law and worked for the empowerment of women of all religions," said Nida while speaking to news agency ANI.

Their joining will boost the BJP camp ahead of the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav had also joined the BJP in presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Pitted as the "mother of all elections" this year, the polls for the 403-member legislative assembly in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In first phase, polling would be held in 58 seats from 11 districts. The first phase of polls in Uttar Pradesh will decide the fate of nine ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government. This phase of polling is extremely crucial since it includes districts in western UP where candidates in several constituencies are facing hostile voters, mainly due to the farmers' agitation.

The first minister contesting in this phase is Suresh Rana, minister for cane, from the Thana Bhawan Assembly seat in Shamli district. Rana is known as a firebrand Hindu leader and was an accused in the Muzaffarnagar riots. He won from this seat in 2012 and then in 2017. In 2012, he had won the seat with a razor thin margin of 265 votes but in 2017, his margin increased to over 16,000 votes.

(With inputs from agencies)

