New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, former Union Minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid said that party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will decide whether she wants to be the chief ministerial candidate or not.

"Congress would contest the UP assembly polls under party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's leadership and she herself would decide on the issue of whether she would be party's chief ministerial candidate or not," said Khurshid as quoted by news agency ANI.

Speaking about the party's president, he said, "We already have a party president so we do not need another party president and we are satisfied. It seems people from outside (Congress) are not satisfied."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Congress social media department unanimously passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi party president. Earlier this week, Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress also passed a similar resolution.

Earlier last week, Salman Khurshid had said that the grand old party will contest the polls only under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi. He also said that Congress leaders are "visiting assemblies and trying to contact people and know problems being faced by the locals".

This is not the first when Congress leaders have hinted that Priyanka Gandhi will be the Chief Ministerial candidate for the Congress party in the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier last month, Congress national secretary and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Rajesh Tiwari has claimed that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be the Chief Minister's face of the Congress party and will directly challenge incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath.

Rajesh Tiwari, as quoted by Dainik Jagran, said that people of the state want to see Priyanka Gandhi as their Chief Minister and Congress will fight the next Assembly Elections under her leadership. He said that along with the people of the state, party workers and office-bearers of Uttar Pradesh also want to see Priyanka as the Chief Minister.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan