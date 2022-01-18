Varanasi | Jagran Elections Desk: Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held an audio interaction with BJP workers of his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, and reaffirmed the BJP's commitment towards development.

This was PM Modi's first political interaction involving party workers since the Election Commission (EC) announced the schedule for the Assembly polls to five states, including Uttar Pradesh.

The interaction took place via video conferencing as the Election Commission of India (ECI) has suspended all physical rallies till January 22 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"With the Godlike workers of BJP, a dialogue of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be held on January 18th at 11:00 am. Share your thoughts and suggestions. To download the NAMO App, dial 1800 2090 920. #BJP4UP," the Official Twitter account of Bharatiya Janata Party, Uttar Pradesh tweeted on Monday.

During the interaction, restoration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, women empowerment, infrastructure and healthcare development were among some of the topics that were discussed. .

Interacting with one of the 'karyakartas' (party workers), Prime Minister Modi asked him to expand the reach of the government's welfare schemes to farmers, and said, "They should make farmers aware of the use of chemical-free fertilisers," news agency PTI reported.

Modi also talked about several central schemes which are benefitting the people of Varanasi at large. He urged people to contribute to a section -'Kamal Pushp'- on his app that features some "inspiring" party members.

"The NaMo app has a very interesting section known as 'Kamal Pushp' that gives you the opportunity to share and know about inspiring party 'karyakartas'," he said.

The prime minister also talked about the BJP's micro-donation campaign, seeking to raise funds through small contributions from its members and others.

Assembly polls will be held in Uttar Pradesh in seven phases beginning February 10. The results will be declared on March 10 along with those of other poll-bound states including Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha