New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days ahead of the first phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Congress General Secretary and in charge of Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Thursday released the party's first list of 125 candidates including 50 women for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022.

Asha Singh, the mother of the 2017 Unnao Rape victim, in which former BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar is the convict, was among those featured in the first list released by the party today.

Addressing a press conference, she said 40 per cent of the Congress candidates are women and another 40 per cent are youth and by doing so the party is making a new and historic beginning. She said the party has fielded such candidates who have struggled for seeking justice in Uttar Pradesh and the party wants them to come to the forefront and be a part of power in the state.

"With 40 per cent women and 40 per cent youth, we hope to start a new kind of politics in Uttar Pradesh. Our list gives a new message", she said, adding, "We want to tell those who have struggled for their rights and for seeking justice in the past, that they have the power to fight for their rights and the Congress party will give that power to them to be a part of power in the state".

The AICC general secretary in charge for Uttar Pradesh did not answer whether she will contest the elections herself. She said the party will not run a negative campaign in these polls and will instead run a positive campaign for a bright future of Uttar Pradesh while highlighting the issues concerning the people and those of women and development.

Taking on the Uttar Pradesh government, she said, it has been "dictatorial" and the discussion in elections is skewed. "Our focus would be to bring issues of people to centre-stage," she said.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will be held in seven phases in February-March starting from February 10. Counting of votes will be held on March 10. The last day of nomination for the 58 Assembly seats, where polling will be held in the first phase, is January 21, while that for 55 seats in the second phase is January 28. Voting will be held on February 10 and February 14 in the first and second phases respectively.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan