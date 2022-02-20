Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: The polling for the crucial third phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, which will decide the fates of several political heavyweight candidates including Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal, ended on Sunday with a voter turnout of nearly 57.58 per cent, as per the Voter Turnout app of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The polling was held for 59 assembly seats spread across 16 districts. In 2017, the average polling percentage in this region was 62.21 percent.

The Lalitpur district recorded the highest polling at 67.37 per cent, followed by Etah with 63 per cent, and Mahoba 62.01 per cent. The lowest turnout, on the other hand, was recorded at the Kanpur Nagar district at 50.88 per cent, the Voter Turnout app said.

It should be noted that this is not the final data and the numbers might change later.

The third phase of polling has sealed the fate of Akhilesh and his uncle Shivpal. While Akhilesh is contesting from the Karhal assembly seat, his uncle is fighting from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat. This is the first time Akhilesh is fighting the assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had fielded Union Minister SP Singh Baghel against him.

It should be noted that the entire Yadav family - SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav, Shivpal Singh Yadav, and Ramgopal Yadav - cast their votes on Sunday. Besides the Yadav family, Congress leader Salman Khurshid, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and UP minister Satish Mahana also cast their votes.

In the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2017, the BJP had won 49 out of the 59 seats in this region, while the SP had settled for nine. The Congress had got one seat while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) drew a blank.

For 2022, the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are beingheld in seven phases. The next four phases will be held on February 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 while the results are scheduled to be announced on March 10.

