Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: The polling for the crucial second phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 concluded on Monday with a turnout of 60.44 per cent till 6 pm, as per the Voter Turnout app of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Saharanpur recorded the highest turnout of 67.05 per cent, followed by Amroha and Moradabad where the turnout was 66.15 per cent and 64.52 per cent respectively.

Shahjahanpur, on the other hand, recorded the lowest turnout of 55.20 per cent. Meanwhile, Bareilly, Sambhal, Budaun, Bijnor, and Rampur registered a turnout of 57.68 per cent, 56.88 per cent, 55.98 per cent, 61.44 per cent, and 60.10 per cent respectively.

It should be noted that this is data provided on the Voter Turnout app till 6 pm. The final numbers might change later.

The second phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh was held for 55 assembly seats spread across nine districts. In 2017, these districts had recorded an average turnout of 65.53 per cent while it was 63.13 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

During the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections, which was held for 58 seats across 11 districts, an average turnout of 62.4 per cent was recorded.

The second phase is crucial for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the fate of several key candidates and state ministers, including state Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, was sealed on Monday.

The fate of senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mohammad Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam were also sealed on Monday. Azam is contesting the polls from his stronghold Rampur while his son is fighting from the Swar seat.

Abdullah is fighting the elections against Haider Ali Khan, the heir of the Nawabs of Rampur, who is trying his luck on a ticket from the Apna Dal (Sonelal), a BJP ally. Haider is also the grandson of former MP Noor Bano.

Meanwhile, several other key candidates who were pitted in this phase were Minister of State for Jal Shakti Baldev Singh Aulakh, Minister of State for Urban Development Mahesh Chandra Gupta, Minister of State for Secondary Education Gulab Devi, former Bareilly mayor Supriya Aron.

The counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma