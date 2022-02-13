Bareilly | Jagran News Desk: The second phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 will be held on February 14. In this phase, polling will also be held in the Bareilly district which consists of nine assembly constituencies - Bheri, Meerganj, Bhojipur, Nawabganj, Faridpur, Bithari Chainpur, Bareilly, Bareilly Cantt. and Aonla.

The Bareilly district is a part of the Bareilly Division and occupies an area of 4,120 km. sq. with a population of 4,448,359 people. Bareilly has an s*x ratio of 883 females for every 1000 males, and a literacy rate of 60.52 percent.

Bareilly Date of Polling: Monday, 14 February 2022

Bareilly Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022

Polling Time: The voting will be held between 7 am and 6 pm.

Bareilly Assembly constituency list 2022:

Baheri:

Current MLA of Baheri is Chhatra Pal Singh Gangwar from BJP. This year, BJP has reposed faith in Gangwar while Congress, SP and BSP have fielded Sanstosh, Ataur Rehman and Asey Ram from Baheri.

Meerganj

Dr DC Verma from BJP is the current MLA from the seat. For the upcoming elections 2022, the candidates who have been fielded from this seat are Dr DC Verma from BJP, Sultan Beg from SP, Mu. Iliya from Congress and Kunwar Bhanu Pratap Singh from BSP.

Bhojipura

The current MLA of Bhojipura is Bahoran Lal Maurya from BJP. For this year's elections, the candidates who have been fielded from Bhojipur constituency are Sardar Khan from Congress, Yogesh Kumar from BSP, Shazil Islam Ansari from SP, and Bahoran Lal Maurya from BJP.

Nawabganj

The current MLA of the constituency is Kesar Singh Gangwar who hails from BJP. However, for this years' election, BJP has given the ticket to Dr MP Arya, SP has given a ticket to Bhagwat Saran Gangwar, Congress to Usha Devi Gnagwar and BSP to Yusuf Khan.

Faridpur

Dr Shyam Bihari Lal of BJP is the current MLA of this constituency. For the upcoming elections candidates who got tickets from this seat are Shyam Bihari Lal from BJP, Shalini Singh from BSP, Vishal Sagar from Congress, and Vijay Pal Singh from SP.

Bithari Chainpur

Rajesh Kumar Mishra from BJP is the current MLA of Bithari in Bareilly district. For this year's assembly elections, the list of candidates are Ashish Patel from BSP, Agam Kumar Maurya from SP, Alka Singh from Congress, and Dr Raghavendra Sharma from BJP.

Bareilly

Arun Kumar who hails from BJP is the current MLA of this constituency. For this year's assembly elections, list of candidates are Arun Kumar from BJP, Krishna Kant Sharma from Congress, Brahama Nand Sharma from BSP, and Rajesh Kumar Agarwal from SP.

Bareilly Cantt.

Rajesh Agarwal of BJP is the current MLA of the assembly segment. For this year's assembly elections, list of candidates are Anil Kumar from BSP, Mhd. Islam Ansari from Congress, Supriya Aron from SP, and Sanjeev Agarwal from BJP.

Aonla

Dharmpal Singh of BJP is the current MLA of the constituency. For this year's assembly elections, list of candidates are Raadha Krishan Sharma from SP, Dharmpal Singh of BJP, Laxman Prasad of BSP, and Omveer of Congress.

