New Delhi | Jagran Elections Desk: Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022, Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleging that the phones of his party leaders were being tapped by him.

The Samajwadi Party President said Yogi Adityanath "listens to the recordings every evening". He claimed that all landline numbers of his office were also being tapped by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

This comes a day after four of Akhilesh Yadav's close associates were raided by Income Tax officials in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav said that the raids were an indication that the BJP was going to lose the election.

Further, taking a jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's UP plus Yogi, ‘bahut hai upyogi’ slogan, coined during the foundation laying ceremony of Ganga Expressway, on Saturday, Yadav said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was instead "unupoyogi (unsuitable/useless)

Yadav went on to say that the BJP had started working on the script handed down by the Congress when they were in power. He said that the tactics of the BJP will increase as the elections get closer."Abhi to Income Tax Department aaya hai, Enforcement Directorate aayega, CBI aayega (Right now, now the tax department has come... the Enforcement Directorate will and the CBI will join soon). But the cycle (the Samajwadi Party's poll symbol) will not stop," Yadav said.

The SP leader also added that the BJP had adopted similar tricks in West Bengal during the elections earlier this year and the results were there for all to see. Yadav indirectly threatened the officers who raided his party members and said he would deal with them appropriately when he comes to power.

The Income Tax department on Saturday conducted a series of raids on SP leaders, including his private secretary Gajendra Yadav, spokesperson Rajeev Rai, party leader Manoj Yadav and a friend and businessman Rahul Bhasin.

(With inputs from IANS)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha