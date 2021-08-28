UP Cabinet Expansion: The cabinet expansion will take place in the first week of September in the middle of the countdown for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) High Command has given the green signal to the expansion of the Yogi Adityanath-led government's cabinet in Uttar Pradesh. As per a report by Dainik Jagran, the UP cabinet expansion is expected to take place in the first week of September. It is believed that the BJP will take care of the caste and region equations this time in the cabinet expansion for the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. It is decided that seven to eight ministers can be administered oath while no minister will leave.

The cabinet expansion will take place in the first week of September in the middle of the countdown for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022. Seven or eight ministers will be sworn in with the nod from the party's high command. The report further stated that some MLAs of the allied parties will also be made ministers in the cabinet expansion.

Along with Brahmin, Nishad and Gurjar society, Gond, Jat and Patel communities will also be taken care of. This time in Yogi Adityanath's cabinet expansion, along with Jitin Prasad, who came from Congress to BJP, Sanjay Nishad, National President of Nishad Party can also become a minister. Along with these, Somendra from Meerut, Krishna Paswan from Fatehpur, Tejpal Gurjar from Dadri in Ghaziabad, Ramchandra Vishwakarma, Manju Siwach and Ashish Patel from Apna Dal can be made ministers.

Cabinet expansion for the second time:

After the formation of the state government on 19 March 2017, the cabinet expansion of the Yogi Adityanath government was done on 22 August 2019. During that time there were 56 members in the cabinet. Three ministers have died due to COVID-19. In the first cabinet expansion, six ministers with independent charge were administered the oath, in which three new faces were also there. In the Yogi Adityanath cabinet, there are 23 cabinet ministers, 9 ministers of independent charge and 22 ministers of state. The total number of ministers is 54. A total of six ministerial posts are still vacant.

