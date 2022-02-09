New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The first phase of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 will begin from tomorrow, February 10. A total of 58 assembly segments spread across 11 districts will go to the polls in the first phase. Voting for the first phase of UP Elections 2022 will begin from 7 am tomorrow and will continue till 6 pm. 11 districts where polling will be held are Mathura, Agra, Shamli, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Aligarh and Gautam Budh Nagar.

In the first phase, the fate of nine ministers in the Yogi Cabinet will be decided by the voters tomorrow. As many as 623 candidates are in the fray in the first phase and around 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase.

The ministers whose fate will be decided tomorrow are Srikant Sharma from Mathura, Atul Garg from Ghaziabad, Suresh Rana from Thana Bhawan, Kapildev Agarwal from Muzaffarnagar and Sandeep Singh from Atrauli. Other ministers are Laxminarayan Chaudhary from Chhata, Anil Sharma from Shikarpur, G.S. Dharmesh from Agra Cantt. and Dinesh Khatik from Hastinapur. Other prominent names are former Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya from Agra Rural, Uttar Pradesh BJP vice president Pankaj Singh from Noida and Mriganka Singh from Kairana Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh and Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar.

This year's polls in Uttar Pradesh will be MY vs MY. While the SP largely banks on its Muslim-Yadav support base, the BJP is trying to counter it with the Modi-Yogi combo in the state Assembly polls.

Since the days of Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has enjoyed a powerful electoral support base among Muslims and Yadavs, who constitute around 20 per cent and 10 per cent population of the state, respectively. His son Akhilesh Yadav, who is solely managing the poll shows for his party this time, inherited this advantage.

He, however, has made an attempt to expand his base by giving tickets to non-Yadav Other Backward Castes. Flocking of leaders like O P Rajbhar, Swami Prasad Maurya and Dara Singh Chauhan and the alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) of Jayant Chaudhary has further given a boost to his efforts to dethrone the BJP.

Meanwhile, the narrative around Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is helping the BJP in offsetting the anti-incumbency against the state government. In election speeches of all BJP leaders, one can find rich references to work done by the PM for the country and Adityanath in UP. The publicity material of the saffron party in the politically crucial state is largely themed around the duo.

Even the prime minister praises Adityanath for ending the "mafia raj" of the previous Samajwadi Party government led by Akhilesh Yadav. Yogi too never forgets to highlight bold decisions of the Modi government such as doing away with the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and paving way for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, in addition to relief provided to the poor during the coronavirus pandemic.

BJP leaders are using the narrative in Rae Bareli, where the party is aiming at a clean sweep on five seats in the parliamentary constituency of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Two Congress MLAs from Rae Bareli and Mahachandrapur have defected to the saffron camp to give a greater thrust to the BJP'S aim to make Rae Bareli “Congress-mukt” this time.

In the last Assembly polls, the BJP had swept seats in the first phase by winning almost all Assembly constituencies. Five years ago, the BJP won 53 of the 58, while Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) had two seats each and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) won one seat.



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan